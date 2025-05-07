First Aid Kit Essentials During National Drills

Introduction

National emergency drills remind us to be prepared. A reliable first aid kit is a must for every home, car, and office. Here's a checklist of essential items you shouldn't miss.

Antiseptic Wipes

For cleaning wounds before applying bandages.

Sterile Gauze Pads

Cover wounds and help stop bleeding.

Adhesive Bandages

For minor cuts, blisters, and scrapes.

Medical Tape

Secures gauze or dressings firmly in place.

Digital Thermometer

Helps monitor fevers quickly and accurately.

Pain Relievers

Paracetamol or ibuprofen can manage pain and fever.

Scissors/Tweezers

Useful for removing debris and cutting tape.

Emergency Blanket

Keeps body temperature stable during shock or cold.

Gloves (Non-Latex)

Protect both you and the injured person.

CPR Face Shield

Essential for safe resuscitation without direct contact.

Burn Cream/Gel

Soothes minor burns and skin irritation.

