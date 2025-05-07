First Aid Kit Essentials During National Drills

Image Credit: Unsplash
National emergency drills remind us to be prepared. A reliable first aid kit is a must for every home, car, and office. Here's a checklist of essential items you shouldn't miss.
For cleaning wounds before applying bandages.
Cover wounds and help stop bleeding.
For minor cuts, blisters, and scrapes.
Secures gauze or dressings firmly in place.
Helps monitor fevers quickly and accurately.
Paracetamol or ibuprofen can manage pain and fever.
Useful for removing debris and cutting tape.
Keeps body temperature stable during shock or cold.
Protect both you and the injured person.
Essential for safe resuscitation without direct contact.
Soothes minor burns and skin irritation.
