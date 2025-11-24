Fibre-Rich Foods For Weight Loss

Image Credit: Unsplash
Fibre is one of the easiest, most natural ways to support weight loss. It keeps you full, reduces cravings, slows digestion and helps balance blood sugar, all of which prevent overeating. The best part? Many everyday Indian foods are naturally fibre-rich.
Whole Moong also known as green gram is great for satiety. Try adding it as sprouts, chilla or dal.
Oats are rich in beta-glucan which supports fullness. Make as porridge or savoury upma for breakfast.
High-fibre millet like ragi keeps hunger steady. It is ideal as dosa, porridge or idli.
Just 1 tbsp of chia seeds adds a big fibre punch. Soak and mix into curd or smoothies.
Green leafy veggies like spinach, methi, amaranth are nutrient-dense and low-calorie.
Chickpeas also known as chana is a great protein + fibre combo. Eat roasted, soaked or as chana salad.
Flaxseeds add soluble fibre and omega-3s to your diet. Sprinkle on curd, oats or dal.
