Fibre-Rich Foods For Indians

Fibre is an essential part of a healthy diet, yet most people don't get enough of it. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adults should consume 25–35 grams of fibre daily, but urban diets often fall short. Add these foods to your diet today.
A wholesome breakfast choice packed with soluble fibre (beta-glucan) that helps lower cholesterol and keeps you full longer.
Opt for rotis made with whole wheat or multigrain atta instead of maida to improve digestion and energy levels.
Traditional grains such as ragi, bajra and jowar are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. Ancient Indian grains are high in fibre and minerals and support steady blood sugar and gut health.
Brown rice is a nutritious alternative to white rice. It is abundant in fibre, B vitamins and antioxidants.
Everyday dals like masoor, moong, and toor are rich in both protein and fibre, promoting satiety and healthy digestion.
Indian fruits like guava, apple and Banana are naturally rich in fibre and antioxidants; guava, especially, is one of the highest-fibre fruits.
Non-starchy veggies like carrot, bhindi and spinach add bulk to your diet and support smoother digestion when eaten daily.
Image Credit: Unsplash
