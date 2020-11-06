Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Image credit: Getty
Festivals & weight gain
Festivals mean lots of sweets, binge eating and binge drinking, with comparatively lesser sleep and little or no time to exercise or be physically active.
Image credit: Getty
... Continued
You gain weight, which may be difficult to lose once festivities are over. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few tips that can help.
Image credit: Getty
Eat more fibre
Eat lots of fruits and vegetables. It will keep you full, prevent binge-eating, and help in keeping your system clean while preventing weight gain.
Image credit: Getty
Snack smartly
When at parties, go for light, shallow-fried snacks like tandoori vegetables, paneer tikka, roasted peanuts or salads, instead of deep-fried savouries.
Image credit: Getty
Stay hydrated
Hydration is the key to manage your weight. Keep drinking water or green tea, coffee without sugar, infused water, soups, or smoothies. Stay away from fruit juices.
Video credit: Getty
Rainbow plate
At a party, fill half of your plate with colourful fruits and vegetables. This will save you from unwanted calories and offer you a dose of antioxidants too.
Image credit: Getty
Eat more protein
Have protein-rich meals to keep your appetite in check. Choose boiled eggs, lentils, tofu, paneer, or grilled/ roasted chicken or fish to up your protein intake.
Image credit: Getty
Drink wisely
Limit alcohol consumption. Drink slowly and monitor your intake. Drink a glass of water after every drink.
Image credit: Getty
Keep moving
Walk as much as you can, or stand up after every hour and stretch a bit. Do some physical activity or exercise or simply go for a walk for at least 30 minutes.
Video credit: Getty
Balance your meals
If you are partying at night, have a light lunch. The next day, have a light breakfast. This gives your body some time to process food properly.
Image credit: Getty
Celebrate without food
Do not focus your celebrations on just food and/or drinks. Play some fun games with friends and family, or simply dance it off.
Image credit: Getty
Do not forget to enjoy
Remember, it's okay to indulge once in a while. If you master the art of portion control, you may end up enjoying the festivals without any guilty-bites.
Image credit: Getty
For More Stories
like this click here
Video credit: Getty doctor.ndtv.com