Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain


Festivals & weight gain

Festivals mean lots of sweets, binge eating and binge drinking, with comparatively lesser sleep and little or no time to exercise or be physically active. 

You gain weight, which may be difficult to lose once festivities are over. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few tips that can help. 

Eat more fibre

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables. It will keep you full, prevent binge-eating, and help in keeping your system clean while preventing weight gain.

Snack smartly

When at parties, go for light, shallow-fried snacks like tandoori vegetables, paneer tikka, roasted peanuts or salads, instead of deep-fried savouries.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is the key to manage your weight. Keep drinking water or green tea, coffee without sugar, infused water, soups, or smoothies. Stay away from fruit juices.

Rainbow plate

At a party, fill half of your plate with colourful fruits and vegetables. This will save you from unwanted calories and offer you a dose of antioxidants too. 

Eat more protein

Have protein-rich meals to keep your appetite in check. Choose boiled eggs, lentils, tofu, paneer, or grilled/ roasted chicken or fish to up your protein intake.

Drink wisely

Limit alcohol consumption. Drink slowly and monitor your intake. Drink a glass of water after every drink.

Keep moving

Walk as much as you can, or stand up after every hour and stretch a bit. Do some physical activity or exercise or simply go for a walk for at least 30 minutes.

Balance your meals

If you are partying at night, have a light lunch. The next day, have a light breakfast. This gives your body some time to process food properly.

Celebrate without food

Do not focus your celebrations on just food and/or drinks. Play some fun games with friends and family, or simply dance it off.

Do not forget to enjoy

Remember, it's okay to indulge once in a while. If you master the art of portion control, you may end up enjoying the festivals without any guilty-bites. 

