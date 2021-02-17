Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Fertility and nutrition
Studies have found that women trying to get pregnant naturally need nutrients like folic acid, vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids and a healthy diet for positive effects on fertility
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few nutrition-related tips to boost fertility. Try them if you have been planning to conceive lately.
Nourishing diet
A healthy diet ensures your body is getting adequate nutrition. Eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as whole grains and lean protein.
Healthy weight
Obesity, being overweight and underweight can all interfere with ovulation. Maintain a healthy BMI for normal ovulation to get pregnant.
Antioxidants
Antioxidants, such as zinc and folate, have been shown to potentially improve fertility. They can reduce damage to egg and sperm cells caused by free radicals.
Folic acid
Folic acid is found in green leafy vegetables, fruits, dried beans and peas. This B vitamin helps prevent birth defects and facilitates production and maintainence of new cells.
Avoid drinking
Consuming large quantities of alcohol can reduce fertility. Alcohol intake also has a negative impact on reproductive function.
Take less stress
Being chronically stressed can affect fertility. It can have a deeper hindering effect on your health and can come in the way of you getting pregnant.
Quit smoking
Smoking has been linked to infertility and early menopause. It can negatively affect sperm quality and increase risk of preterm birth or low birth-weight.
Exercise
Exercise regularly to maintain hormonal balance and improve your chances of conception. It can be yoga, cycling, jogging or any exercise of your choice.
Cut back on caffeine
It is wise to cut back on caffeine if you are trying to get pregnant. However, female fertility is not likely to be affected by intake of caffeine below 200 mg.
Sleep well
An American Society for Reproductive Medicine study says that women with low quality of sleep had lesser fertility rates as compared to those who got adequate rest.
