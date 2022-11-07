Health Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds

Image Credit: Getty
Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi seeds, are frequently used in Indian kitchens. Along with a strong taste, these seeds can also offer a number of health benefits.
Image Credit: Getty
Fenugreek seeds are loaded with several essential nutrients. Let's look at some of the amazing health benefits of methi.
Image Credit: Getty
Fenugreek seeds are loaded with iron and protein which promote hair growth. Additionally, they have a distinct blend of plant substances, including as flavonoids and saponins which also promote hair health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Fenugreek seeds are helpful in reducing acne scars and have a calming effect on the skin. You can use these to prepare a face pack for direct application or add to your add.
Image Credit: Unsplash
According to some research, fenugreek can help lose weight by reducing calorie intake, enhancing fullness, and reducing hunger. Fenugreek may also improve your metabolism when consumed on an empty stomach with water
Image Credit: Pixabay
Studies suggest that fenugreek seeds can help manage and prevent diabetes. These seeds may also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Image Credit: Pexels
When a woman is nursing, stress, exhaustion and many other factors may lead to decline in milk production. Fenugreek is a simple yet efficient home remedy that helps lactating mothers ensure good supply of milk.
Image Credit: Pexels
Fenugreek seeds can also improve digestion and ensure healthy bowel movements. Methi seeds are a good source of fibre and antioxidants that assist the body in digestion.
Image Credit: Getty
