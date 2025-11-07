Exfoliating Tips You Must Follow

Exfoliating removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and boosts circulation, giving your skin a smoother, brighter look. Overdoing it, though, can cause irritation or dryness, so gentle and consistent exfoliation is key for healthy, glowing skin.

Choose the right exfoliator

Use gentle scrubs or chemical exfoliants (like lactic acid) for dry/sensitive skin, and salicylic acid for oily or acne-prone skin.

Exfoliate only 1–2 times a week

More isn't better, over-exfoliating can damage your skin barrier. Stick to once or twice weekly for best results.

Cleanse before exfoliating

Remove dirt and oil with a mild cleanser first. This helps exfoliants work directly on dead skin cells, not surface grime.

Exfoliate at night 

Your skin becomes more sensitive post-exfoliation. Doing it in the evening prevents sun irritation and helps overnight repair.

Be gentle 

Let the product do the work! Scrubbing too hard can cause micro-tears and inflammation, especially on delicate facial skin.

Follow up with moisturiser

After exfoliating, your skin needs hydration. Apply a nourishing moisturiser to seal in softness and protect the new skin layer.

Don't mix too many actives

Avoid layering strong acids or retinol with exfoliants as it can cause redness or peeling. Keep routines simple and balanced.

