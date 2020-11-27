Exercising: Tips For Beginners


Exercise benefits 

Regular exercise is the key to being fit and disease-free. It helps you manage weight, improve brain function and reduce symptoms of  depression and anxiety.

Why you must exercise

WHO recently urged everyone to stay active throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Sedentary behaviour can increase risk of another pandemic, experts said.

How to begin

Remember that making the decision to exercise is the first step on your way to a fitter mind and body. Here's what you should do. 

Assess your fitness

Men above 45, women above 55, and those with an underlying health condition should get a medical clearance before starting with regular exercise. 

Set realistic goals

Set short-term goals that are concise, clear and realistic. Start slowly to avoid getting too sore, tired or injured. 

... Continued

Starting exercise aggressively can make you want to quit it. You need to develop habits that you can stick with in the long run.

Start simple

You don't have to start with a strict, time-taking workout at the gym. Start with the basics like walking, dancing, cycling or running, all at a pace which suits you. 

Warm up, cool down

Every workout must begin with warm up and end with cool down. They help in preparing your body for exercise and reduce the risk of injury. 

Types of training

Cardiovascular activity, strength conditioning and flexibility training are three types of exercise. Do each of them regularly for balanced kind of fitness. 

Exercise at home

Body weight training and several kinds cardio exercises can be done at home. Lots of home-workouts are available online as well. 

Exercise duration

The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity like walking, on most days of the week. 

How to monitor at home

Exercise in front of a mirror or have someone watch you while doing it to keep a check on your form. It ensures that you make progress regularly in your workouts. 

