Exercises To Reduce Stiffness In Winter

Winter may feel cosy, but the drop in temperature often stiffens our joints and muscles, making everyday movement feel heavier than usual. A few simple exercises can keep your body warm, flexible, and pain-free through the season. 

Neck circles

Gentle circular movements relax tight neck muscles and improve mobility.

Shoulder rolls

Helps release tension in the upper back and shoulders caused by cold-weather tightness.

Cat-cow stretch

Alternating arching and rounding the spine boosts spinal flexibility and blood flow.

Hip openers

Simple hip rotations loosen stiff hip joints and reduce lower-body tightness.

Torso twists

Torso twists help mobilise the spine and reduce rigidity in the core area.

Ankle circles

Improves circulation in the lower legs and prevents winter-induced joint stiffness.

Mini squats

Gently warm up major leg muscles, supporting joint movement and overall flexibility.

