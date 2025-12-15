Exercises To Reduce Stiffness In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter may feel cosy, but the drop in temperature often stiffens our joints and muscles, making everyday movement feel heavier than usual. A few simple exercises can keep your body warm, flexible, and pain-free through the season.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gentle circular movements relax tight neck muscles and improve mobility.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Helps release tension in the upper back and shoulders caused by cold-weather tightness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Alternating arching and rounding the spine boosts spinal flexibility and blood flow.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Simple hip rotations loosen stiff hip joints and reduce lower-body tightness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Torso twists help mobilise the spine and reduce rigidity in the core area.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Improves circulation in the lower legs and prevents winter-induced joint stiffness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gently warm up major leg muscles, supporting joint movement and overall flexibility.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: