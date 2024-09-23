Exercises To Protect Your Spine While Working

Introduction

Maintaining a healthy spine is essential, especially if you spend long hours working at a desk. Simple exercises can help protect your spine, improve posture, and prevent back pain.

Seated Cat-Cow Stretch

Alternate between arching your back and rounding it while seated to increase spine flexibility.

Chin Tucks

Gently tuck your chin towards your chest to strengthen neck muscles and align your spine.

Shoulder Blade Squeezes

Squeeze your shoulder blades together for a few seconds to improve posture.

Hip Flexor Stretch

Stretch your hip flexors to reduce pressure on your lower back.

Wall Angels

Stand against a wall and move your arms up and down in a controlled motion to strengthen your upper back.

Pelvic Tilts

Perform gentle pelvic tilts to engage your core muscles and stabilise your spine.

Standing Back Extension

Stand and place your hands on your lower back, gently arching backward to relieve spine tension.

