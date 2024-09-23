Exercises To Protect Your Spine While Working

Image Credit: Unsplash
Maintaining a healthy spine is essential, especially if you spend long hours working at a desk. Simple exercises can help protect your spine, improve posture, and prevent back pain.
Alternate between arching your back and rounding it while seated to increase spine flexibility.
Gently tuck your chin towards your chest to strengthen neck muscles and align your spine.
Squeeze your shoulder blades together for a few seconds to improve posture.
Stretch your hip flexors to reduce pressure on your lower back.
Stand against a wall and move your arms up and down in a controlled motion to strengthen your upper back.
Perform gentle pelvic tilts to engage your core muscles and stabilise your spine.
Stand and place your hands on your lower back, gently arching backward to relieve spine tension.
