Exercises To Prevent Morning Stiffness

Morning stiffness can reduce mobility and delay your start to the day. Regular, gentle exercises can help ease joint tightness and muscle stiffness.
Gently relieves tension in the neck and shoulders, promoting better blood flow.
Loosens tight upper back and shoulder muscles after a night's rest.
Improves spinal flexibility and reduces back stiffness.
A yoga move that gently mobilises the spine and warms up the body.
Relieves lower back tightness and stretches hip muscles.
Boosts joint mobility and circulation in the lower limbs.
Prepares hands and arms for daily activities, especially after inactivity.
