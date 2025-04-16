Exercises To Prevent Morning Stiffness

Introduction

Morning stiffness can reduce mobility and delay your start to the day. Regular, gentle exercises can help ease joint tightness and muscle stiffness.

Neck Rolls

Gently relieves tension in the neck and shoulders, promoting better blood flow.

Shoulder Shrugs

Loosens tight upper back and shoulder muscles after a night's rest.

Seated Spinal Twist

Improves spinal flexibility and reduces back stiffness.

Cat-Cow Stretch

A yoga move that gently mobilises the spine and warms up the body.

Knee-To-Chest Stretch

Relieves lower back tightness and stretches hip muscles.

Ankle Circles

Boosts joint mobility and circulation in the lower limbs.

Wrist Stretches

Prepares hands and arms for daily activities, especially after inactivity.

