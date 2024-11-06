Physiotherapy Exercises You Should Try At Home

Image Credit: Unsplash
Physiotherapy exercises are a great way to relieve pain, improve flexibility, and strengthen muscles from the comfort of home. Here are some effective, low-impact exercises you can incorporate into your routine for better mobility and pain relief.
Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips. This helps strengthen the glutes and lower back, easing back pain.
Stand against a wall and slide down into a seated position to improve leg strength and stability.
Using a light resistance band, practice shoulder rotations to reduce shoulder pain and improve joint mobility.
Ideal for circulation, lie down and move your ankles up and down to prevent stiffness and improve ankle mobility.
Move between arching and rounding your back on all fours. This stretch relieves tension in the spine and promotes flexibility.
Lie on your side and open your knees like a clamshell to strengthen hip and glute muscles, aiding in hip stability.
Lying on your side, lift one leg at a time. This exercise strengthens the hips, especially helpful for knee stability.
