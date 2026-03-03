Everyday Habits That Fuel Obesity

Image Credit: Unsplash
Obesity is a disease that is a byproduct of everyday habits that can compound into a host of unhealthy patterns. Here are the everyday habits that could be fuelling obesity.
The simple lapse of skipping breakfast can disrupt the way glucose is secreted in your body and increase the chances of obesity.
Late-night meals can impair the circadian rhythm (the body's internal clock) and lead to higher fat accumulation.
Prolonged sitting can lead to weight gain and dysfunction in metabolism.
Studies suggest that too much screen time can lead to an increase in fat storage and disrupt the normal cycle of metabolism.
Sugar-sweetened drinks are strongly linked to obesity in adults and children.
The cycle of inadequate sleep raises ghrelin (hunger hormone) and lowers leptin (fullness hormone).
A diet that is high in ultra-processed foods can lead to overeating and lead to rapid weight gain.
