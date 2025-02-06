Essential Vaccinations Before Pregnancy To Protect Mom And Baby

Image Credit: Unsplash
Getting vaccinated before pregnancy can safeguard both mother and baby from infections. Here are the essential vaccines to consider.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccination prevents birth defects and pregnancy complications.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Vaccination for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis protects against whooping cough, which can be deadly for newborns.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Prevents transmission of the virus from mother to baby.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Chickenpox vaccination protects against complications from chickenpox during pregnancy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Reduces the risk of severe flu and complications.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Provides immunity to both mother and baby against severe illness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Protects against cervical cancer before pregnancy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Recommended for women with chronic conditions to prevent infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: