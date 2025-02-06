Essential Vaccinations Before Pregnancy To Protect Mom And Baby

Introduction

Getting vaccinated before pregnancy can safeguard both mother and baby from infections. Here are the essential vaccines to consider.

MMR

Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccination prevents birth defects and pregnancy complications.

Tdap

Vaccination for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis protects against whooping cough, which can be deadly for newborns.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

Prevents transmission of the virus from mother to baby.

Varicella Vaccine

Chickenpox vaccination protects against complications from chickenpox during pregnancy.

Influenza Vaccine

Reduces the risk of severe flu and complications.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Provides immunity to both mother and baby against severe illness.

HPV Vaccine

Protects against cervical cancer before pregnancy.

Pneumococcal Vaccine

Recommended for women with chronic conditions to prevent infections.

