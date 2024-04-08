Essential Summer Skincare Tips

Introduction

Here are some basic tips which you must follow on an everyday basis to have healthy and hydrated skin.

Cleanse

Cleanse with a gentle, non-foaming cleanser which suits your skin type to clean your skin clean and prevent blackheads and breakouts.

Tone

Regular use of an alcohol-free toner helps remove excess dirt, traces of oil and makeup. You can use a toner both before and after a cleanser. 

Moisturize

You must moisturise your skin daily. Whatever be your skin type, include a moisturiser in your daily skincare routine to maintain the health of your skin and prevent dryness of skin.

Sunscreen

Sun block is without a doubt one of the most essential part of your daily skincare routine. 

How much?

Experts recommend applying at least 2 tbsp of sunscreen as part of your morning skincare routine and re-apply in 5-6 hours depending on your skin type and how much time you need to spend outdoors. 

Hydrate

Hydration is key at all times during summer. You can use hydrating face mask extra hydration while you sleep.

Eat well

Following a well-balanced and healthy diet, with regular intake of water and timely skincare treatments can help you keep your skin healthy.

Eyes, lips and feet

Wear sunglasses to keep eyes safe from sun's harmful rays. Use an  under eye gel and SPF balm for the lips. Scrub your feet to exfoliate. 

Avoid heavy makeup

Avoid heavy makeup as it prevents the skin from breathing and impacts it's overall health. Keep it light in summers! 

