Essential Nutrients For Women And Its Sources

Image Credit: Unsplash
Women need essential nutrients for overall health. Here are the key nutrients and their best food sources.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Spinach, lentils, red meat, and beans.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Milk, cheese, yogurt, and leafy greens.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Citrus fruits, broccoli, fortified cereals, and beans.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Sunlight, fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Nuts, whole grains, bananas, and dark chocolate.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Eggs, tofu, lentils, chicken, and dairy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sources: Oats, apples, beans, and whole grains.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: