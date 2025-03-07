Essential Nutrients For Women And Its Sources

Introduction

Women need essential nutrients for overall health. Here are the key nutrients and their best food sources.

Iron

Sources: Spinach, lentils, red meat, and beans.

Calcium

Sources: Milk, cheese, yogurt, and leafy greens.

Folic Acid

Sources: Citrus fruits, broccoli, fortified cereals, and beans.

Vitamin D

Sources: Sunlight, fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified dairy.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Sources: Salmon, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

Magnesium

Sources: Nuts, whole grains, bananas, and dark chocolate.

Protein

Sources: Eggs, tofu, lentils, chicken, and dairy.

Fibre

Sources: Oats, apples, beans, and whole grains.

