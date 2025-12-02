Essential Nutrients For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter is the season when your body demands a little extra nutritional support like strong immunity, steady energy and better skin health all depend on getting the right mix of vitamins and minerals.
Vitamin C boosts immunity and helps fight frequent colds. Making it perfect for protection from winter infections.
Vitamin D supports bone strength and mood during low-sun months.
Zinc enhances immune response and speeds up healing. Providing protection from winter diseases.
Iron keeps energy levels stable and prevents winter fatigue.
Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and support heart health.
Vitamin A maintains skin moisture and protects against infections.
Magnesium helps with muscle relaxation and better sleep in winter.
