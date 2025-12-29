Essential Nutrients For Menopausal Women

Image Credit: Unsplash


Menopause brings hormonal changes that can affect bone health, heart health, metabolism, mood, and muscle mass, making the right nutrient intake especially important to support overall well-being and reduce age-related health risks.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Helps maintain bone density and lowers the risk of osteoporosis as estrogen levels decline during menopause.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Calcium

Exercise

Improves calcium absorption, supports bone strength, and plays a role in immunity and muscle function.

Vitamin D

Image Credit: Unsplash

Protein

Preserves muscle mass, supports metabolism, and helps manage weight changes common during menopause.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Omega-3 fatty acids

Support heart health, reduce inflammation, and may help ease mood swings and joint stiffness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Magnesium

Aids bone health, improves sleep quality, and helps manage muscle cramps and stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Vitamin B12

Supports energy levels, nerve function, and red blood cell formation, which may decline with age.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Iron

Helps prevent fatigue and supports oxygen transport, especially important for women transitioning into menopause.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com