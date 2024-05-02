Energy-Boosting Foods When At Work

Introduction

Snacks can indeed boost energy levels at work, especially if they contain a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Healthy snacking can help fight hunger but also boost energy, promote motivation and improve overall health.

Mixed nuts

Nuts are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, providing sustained energy and satiety. Almonds, walnuts, and cashews are particularly good choices. 

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is rich in protein and calcium, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied. Opt for plain Greek yogurt and add your toppings like fresh fruit or a drizzle of honey for extra nutrients. 

Fresh fruit

Certain fruits are excellent sources of carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a quick energy boost without causing a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. 

Hummus and veggies

Hummus is made from chickpeas, which are high in protein and fibre, while certain veggies provide essential vitamins and minerals. This combination can help sustain energy levels throughout the day.

Hard-boiled eggs

Eggs are a rich source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin B12 and choline, which are essential for brain health and energy production. 

Whole grain crackers

Whole grain crackers provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. Pair them with a slice of cheese or a tablespoon of nut butter to keep you feeling energised and focused.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and stimulants, which can help improve mood and concentration. Choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or higher) and enjoy it in moderation.

