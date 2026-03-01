Effective Ways To Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash
Bad cholesterol (LDL) can lead to fat deposition in artery walls, causing heart cardiovascular issues. Here are 8 effective ways to reduce bad cholesterol.
Replace fatty meats, full-fat dairy, ghee, butter, and fried foods with lean proteins, low-fat dairy, and plant-based oils to directly lower LDL.
Include oats, legumes, fruits like apples and pears, and vegetables such as brussels sprouts. These form a gel-like substance in the gut that traps and reduces cholesterol absorption.
Add nuts (walnuts, almonds), seeds (flax, chia), and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines) to reduce LDL and improve overall blood-lipid profile.
Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. This helps lower LDL and raise HDL (good) cholesterol.
Even modest weight loss (5-10% of body weight) can reduce LDL and triglycerides while improving other metabolic markers.
Stopping smoking increases HDL cholesterol and improves blood vessel function, which helps clear LDL and reduces heart-disease risk.
Reducing sugary drinks, sweets, and excessive alcohol can help lower triglycerides and prevent weight gain that worsens cholesterol levels.
