Effective Ways To Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash


Bad cholesterol (LDL) can lead to fat deposition in artery walls, causing heart cardiovascular issues. Here are 8 effective ways to reduce bad cholesterol.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Replace fatty meats, full-fat dairy, ghee, butter, and fried foods with lean proteins, low-fat dairy, and plant-based oils to directly lower LDL.

Reduce Saturated And Trans Fats

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Include oats, legumes, fruits like apples and pears, and vegetables such as brussels sprouts. These form a gel-like substance in the gut that traps and reduces cholesterol absorption.

Eat More Soluble Fibre

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Add nuts (walnuts, almonds), seeds (flax, chia), and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines) to reduce LDL and improve overall blood-lipid profile.

Heart-Healthy Fats And Omega-3s

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Aim for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. This helps lower LDL and raise HDL (good) cholesterol.

Exercise Regularly

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Even modest weight loss (5-10% of body weight) can reduce LDL and triglycerides while improving other metabolic markers.

Lose Excess Weight

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Stopping smoking increases HDL cholesterol and improves blood vessel function, which helps clear LDL and reduces heart-disease risk.

Quit Smoking

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Reducing sugary drinks, sweets, and excessive alcohol can help lower triglycerides and prevent weight gain that worsens cholesterol levels.

Reduce Refined Carbs And Alcohol

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

