Eco‑Friendly Holi: A Healthier Way To Celebrate

Image Credit: Unsplash


Celebrating Holi the eco-friendly way is not only good for the planet but also great for your health. Here are some ways to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The staple gulal, when made from flowers and natural pigments, can be a great way to make sure your skin and hair don't suffer from any side effects.

Use Herbal Gulal

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The eyes are one of the most sensitive areas; spraying Holi colours can trigger allergic reactions and lead to discomfort.

Avoid Spraying Colours In The Eyes

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

India has a widening water scarcity issue, and playing a dry Holi can ensure you don't waste water while celebrating.

Play A Waterless Holi

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

While the colours might seem vibrant, using chemical dyes poses respiratory health and allergic risks.

Don't Use Chemical Dyes

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Psychology and community health research show that eco-friendly practices lead to reducing stress and enhancing mental wellness.

Celebrate With Community

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Long-term health risks are associated with the use of synthetic gulal, as it is known to have heavy metals like lead, mercury, and chromium.

Skip Synthetic Gulal

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Using natural flowers instead of colours can lead to less after-cleaning and aerosolised vapours that can settle in your lungs. 

Flower Holi

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

