Eco‑Friendly Holi: A Healthier Way To Celebrate

Image Credit: Unsplash
Celebrating Holi the eco-friendly way is not only good for the planet but also great for your health. Here are some ways to celebrate Holi in an eco-friendly manner.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The staple gulal, when made from flowers and natural pigments, can be a great way to make sure your skin and hair don't suffer from any side effects.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The eyes are one of the most sensitive areas; spraying Holi colours can trigger allergic reactions and lead to discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
India has a widening water scarcity issue, and playing a dry Holi can ensure you don't waste water while celebrating.
Image Credit: Unsplash
While the colours might seem vibrant, using chemical dyes poses respiratory health and allergic risks.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Psychology and community health research show that eco-friendly practices lead to reducing stress and enhancing mental wellness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Long-term health risks are associated with the use of synthetic gulal, as it is known to have heavy metals like lead, mercury, and chromium.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Using natural flowers instead of colours can lead to less after-cleaning and aerosolised vapours that can settle in your lungs.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
