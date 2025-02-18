Eat These 7 Fruits For Ultimate Nutrition

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Fruits are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that boost overall health. Here are seven nutrient-rich fruits you should include in your diet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bananas

Rich in potassium and fibre, bananas support heart health and digestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Oranges

Loaded with vitamin C, they strengthen immunity and improve skin health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Apples

High in antioxidants and fibre, apples promote gut health and reduce cholesterol.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Papayas

A great source of vitamin A, aiding digestion and boosting eye health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Berries

Full of antioxidants, berries support brain health and reduce inflammation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pomegranates

Rich in iron and polyphenols, they improve blood circulation and heart health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Watermelon

Keeps you hydrated and provides essential vitamins for glowing skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com