Easy Winter Skin Care Routine

The cold, harsh winters can take a toll on your delicate skin, and the result is dryness. So, to combat this seasonal dryness, here is a simple skincare routine that can help you.

Gentle Cleansing

Use a simple and gentle skin cleanser like aloe vera, tea tree oil, neem, or turmeric, depending on your skin type.

Exfoliating

Remove your dead skin cells by exfoliating at least once or twice a week, depending on your schedule.

Hydrating Serums

Using a hydrating skin serum can make your skin appear plump and hydrated.

Moisturizing

Use high-intensity moisturizers such as shea butter to lock in moisture in your pores.

Eye Cream

Dryness and fine lines around your eyes can be prevented by using a nourishing eye cream.

Sun Protection

Even on cloudy days, use SPF30 to prevent UV rays from damaging your skin.

Night Care

At night, consider using a thick night cream or an overnight hydrating sheet mask to lock in moisture.

