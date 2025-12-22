Easy Ways To Practise Winter Skincare

The dry winter air can make the skin's outermost layer dry and lead to too much moisture loss. Through practising a simple winter skincare routine, you can reduce the type of skin issues that may arise during winter.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Drink enough water and use natural moisturisers like shea butter and coconut oil.

Hydrate

Opt for a sulphate-free, paraben-free, gentle cleanser as per your skin type.

Gentle Skin Cleansing

Use A Humidifier

Keep your home well-ventilated and combat the dryness in the air by using a humidifier.

Apply Hydrating Masks

Pamper your skin with a hydrating mask once or twice a week.

Stay Active

Regular exercise can improve blood circulation and enhance the skin's radiance and overall glow.

Gentle Exfoliation

Exfoliation is necessary to remove dead skin cells, but being gentle is important to maintain the skin barrier.

Facial Oiling

Using gentle skin health-boosting oils like jojoba and vitamin C can reduce skin dryness.

Sunscreen

Using sunscreen during non-sunny days is essential to build a healthy skin barrier and reduce ultraviolet ray damage.

