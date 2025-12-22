Easy Ways To Practise Winter Skincare

Image Credit: Unsplash
The dry winter air can make the skin's outermost layer dry and lead to too much moisture loss. Through practising a simple winter skincare routine, you can reduce the type of skin issues that may arise during winter.
Drink enough water and use natural moisturisers like shea butter and coconut oil.
Opt for a sulphate-free, paraben-free, gentle cleanser as per your skin type.
Keep your home well-ventilated and combat the dryness in the air by using a humidifier.
Pamper your skin with a hydrating mask once or twice a week.
Regular exercise can improve blood circulation and enhance the skin's radiance and overall glow.
Exfoliation is necessary to remove dead skin cells, but being gentle is important to maintain the skin barrier.
Using gentle skin health-boosting oils like jojoba and vitamin C can reduce skin dryness.
Using sunscreen during non-sunny days is essential to build a healthy skin barrier and reduce ultraviolet ray damage.
