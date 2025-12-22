Easy Ways To Exercise Indoors

The heavy air pollution and the cold winter wind can take a toll on the physical and mental well-being of people. Studies suggest that simple exercises indoors can help people get their daily dose of required physical activity.

Manage Chronic Diseases
These require no equipment and can be performed indoors next to an air purifier with ease.

Bodyweight Exercises

This simple exercise should be performed in the correct form to build arm strength and overall strength.

Push-Ups

Squats

Keeping your arms steady and keeping your back straight while performing squats is necessary to build stability and posture.

Lunges

A simple exercise that works leg muscles and glutes.

Planks

Performing this exercise can strengthen the core and improve stability.

Mountain Climbing

A full-body workout that also boosts cardiac health.

Yoga And Pilates

These two exercises enhance flexibility, strength and mindfulness.

Dance

Put on your favourite music and dance like no one is watching, as studies suggest dancing boosts physical and mental well-being.

