Easy Ways To Exercise Indoors

Image Credit: Unsplash
The heavy air pollution and the cold winter wind can take a toll on the physical and mental well-being of people. Studies suggest that simple exercises indoors can help people get their daily dose of required physical activity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
These require no equipment and can be performed indoors next to an air purifier with ease.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This simple exercise should be performed in the correct form to build arm strength and overall strength.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keeping your arms steady and keeping your back straight while performing squats is necessary to build stability and posture.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A simple exercise that works leg muscles and glutes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
Performing this exercise can strengthen the core and improve stability.
A full-body workout that also boosts cardiac health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
These two exercises enhance flexibility, strength and mindfulness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Put on your favourite music and dance like no one is watching, as studies suggest dancing boosts physical and mental well-being.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: