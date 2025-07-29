Easy Plaque Removal At Home

Image Credits: Pexels
Dental plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that builds up on the outside of the teeth and along the gum line.
If you don't remove plaque, it can cause cavities, gum disease and form tartar, which is harder to remove. Here are some ways to remove plaque.
Flossing helps remove trapped food particles and plaque that brushing alone may miss.
This ancient Indian practice involves swishing a tablespoon of coconut or sesame oil for about 15-20 mins. It reduces harmful bacteria and promotes healthier gums.
Brushing twice a day is the ultimate oral care practice. Use a fluoride toothpaste and focus on gentle, circular motions for effective cleaning.
Rubbing the inner side of an orange peel as a natural remedy against your teeth helps whiten your teeth and boost gum health.
Regular dental check-ups help catch potential issues early.
