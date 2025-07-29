Easy Plaque Removal At Home


Image Credits: Pexels


Dental plaque is a sticky film of bacteria that builds up on the outside of the teeth and along the gum line.

Image Credits: Pexels


If you don't remove plaque, it can cause cavities, gum disease and form tartar, which is harder to remove. Here are some ways to remove plaque.

Image Credits: Pexels

Floss regularly

Flossing helps remove trapped food particles and plaque that brushing alone may miss.

Image Credits: Pexels

Oil pulling

This ancient Indian practice involves swishing a tablespoon of coconut or sesame oil for about 15-20 mins. It reduces harmful bacteria and promotes healthier gums.

Image Credits: Pexels

Brush with baking soda

Brushing twice a day is the ultimate oral care practice. Use a fluoride toothpaste and focus on gentle, circular motions for effective cleaning.

Image Credits: Pexels

Orange peel 

Rubbing the inner side of an orange peel as a natural remedy against your teeth helps whiten your teeth and boost gum health.

Image Credits: Pexels

Brushing

Brushing twice a day is the ultimate oral care practice. Use a fluoride toothpaste and focus on gentle, circular motions for effective cleaning.

Image Credits: Pexels

Seek professional help

Regular dental check-ups help catch potential issues early.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here