Easy Hair Care Tips For Busy People

Image Credit: Pexels


Hair care is a personalised beauty routine that needs attention, time, and speed if you are busy. Here are some simple hair care tips for people who are always in a rush.

Image Credit: Pexels

Hair Oiling

Studies detail that overnight hair oiling before a planned hair wash day can preserve scalp health and reduce hair follicle damage.

Image Credit: Freepik

Multi-Use Products

To cut down the time that it separately takes to apply shampoo and conditioner, purchase a 2-in-1 product.

Image Credit: Pexels

Set Schedule

Stick to a set haircare schedule, so it is easier to follow and maintain cleanliness and scalp health.

Image Credit: Pexels

Use A Silk Pillowcase

Maximum hair strands are lost when rough material pillowcases are used; opting for silk ensures the hair strands go through less friction.

Image Credit: Pexels

Investing in a dry shampoo is a must for a quick hair refresh.

Dry Shampoo

Image Credit: Pexels

Eating a balanced, nutritious diet that is rich in omega 3,6 and 9 which are necessary for proper hair health.

Hair-Nourishing Foods

Image Credit: Freepik

Image Credit: Pexels

Making sure the hair is loosely fastened, instead of let out, ensures that the hair can be subjected to less damage from dust, particulate matter, and pollution.

Protective Hairstyles

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

