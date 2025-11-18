Easy Exercises That Protect Your Heart

Image Credit: Unsplash


The heart needs to be protected by exercising regularly and consistently. By doing these simple exercises, you can protect your heart health with ease.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Brisk Walking

The act of walking fast can reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Running And Jogging

These simple endurance-building exercises can strengthen the muscles of the heart over time.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Resistance Training

Lifting weights or exercising using resistance bands can build stamina, thus reducing strain on the heart.

Image Credit: Pexels

Yoga

Practicing simple yoga asanas can reduce stress by calming the nervous system and reducing stress on the heart.

Image Credit: Pexels

High-Intensity Interval Training 

The high-octane exercises can improve cardiovascular health and strengthen the heart muscles.

Image Credit: Pexels

Jumping Rope

A simple exercise of jumping rope can increase heart rate at regular intervals, which can improve heart function over time.

Image Credit: Pexels

High Knees

Raising your knees up to your chest can open up the leg muscles and improve your overall heart rate.

Image Credit: Pexels

Jumping Jacks

The exercise of jumping jacks can ensure blood flows throughout the body.

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:

Image Credit: Pexels
doctor.ndtv.com