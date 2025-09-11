Early Signs Of High Uric Acid Levels

Uric acid is a waste product formed when the body breaks down purines (substances found in many foods and cells). Normally, uric acid dissolves in the blood and exits the body through urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid or fails to excrete enough, it leads to a condition called hyperuricemia. High uric acid levels can be harmful. Signs to look out for:

Joint pain and swelling

Sudden, intense pain and swelling often start in the big toe, fingers, or knees, making movement uncomfortable.

Sudden flare-ups

Episodes of severe pain may last for a few days or weeks and often come on unexpectedly, especially at night.

Joints redness and warmth

Affected joints may turn red, feel hot to the touch, and become visibly swollen due to inflammation.

Kidney stones

Sharp, cramping pain in the back or lower abdomen, sometimes accompanied by blood in urine, can indicate crystal buildup in the kidneys.

Fatigue 

Feeling unusually tired or generally unwell, even without heavy physical exertion, may occur as the body struggles with high uric acid.

Less motion in joints

Stiffness and difficulty in bending or straightening joints, especially after flare-ups, can reduce mobility over time.

Frequent urination

Discomfort, urgency, or pain while urinating may signal uric acid crystal deposits in the urinary tract.

