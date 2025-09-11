Early Signs Of High Uric Acid Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash
Uric acid is a waste product formed when the body breaks down purines (substances found in many foods and cells). Normally, uric acid dissolves in the blood and exits the body through urine. However, when the body produces too much uric acid or fails to excrete enough, it leads to a condition called hyperuricemia. High uric acid levels can be harmful. Signs to look out for:
Sudden, intense pain and swelling often start in the big toe, fingers, or knees, making movement uncomfortable.
Episodes of severe pain may last for a few days or weeks and often come on unexpectedly, especially at night.
Affected joints may turn red, feel hot to the touch, and become visibly swollen due to inflammation.
Sharp, cramping pain in the back or lower abdomen, sometimes accompanied by blood in urine, can indicate crystal buildup in the kidneys.
Feeling unusually tired or generally unwell, even without heavy physical exertion, may occur as the body struggles with high uric acid.
Stiffness and difficulty in bending or straightening joints, especially after flare-ups, can reduce mobility over time.
Discomfort, urgency, or pain while urinating may signal uric acid crystal deposits in the urinary tract.
