Dry Lips? Try These Masks

Image Credit: Unsplash
Dry and chapped lips are very common as the season transitions. The drop in humidity, cold winds, and indoor heating strip moisture from the skin, making lips prone to dryness. Simple homemade lip masks can help restore hydration.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apply a thin layer of honey on your lips and seal it with Vaseline for 10–15 minutes. This locks in moisture and heals cracks.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mix coconut oil with fine sugar and apply as a scrub-mask. It exfoliates dead skin while nourishing deeply.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Blend fresh aloe vera gel with honey and leave on lips for 15 minutes. It soothes, hydrates, and repairs damaged skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A few drops of warm ghee massaged on lips before bedtime work as a natural overnight lip mask, preventing winter dryness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apply cucumber pulp directly on lips for 10 minutes. It cools, hydrates, and relieves dryness instantly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mix olive oil with honey and apply as a thick coat. Rich in antioxidants, it repairs and deeply moisturises.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mash avocado with a spoon of yogurt and apply. This vitamin-rich combo nourishes lips and keeps them plump.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: