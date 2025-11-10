Dry Hands? These Hacks Will Help

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter can make your hands dry and rough due to low humidity, cold winds, and frequent handwashing that strip natural oils. The skin barrier weakens, leading to cracks and irritation. Simple hacks can help restore moisture and protect your hands through the season.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apply a thick, fragrance-free hand cream after every wash and before bed to lock in hydration.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Hot water strips natural oils; wash hands with lukewarm water instead to avoid dryness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Protect your hands from cold air and wind damage by wearing cotton or wool-lined gloves.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Switch to gentle, moisturising cleansers or moisturising bars that don't deplete skin oils.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Once or twice a week, use a mild scrub or oatmeal paste to remove dead skin for better absorption of moisturisers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apply a rich hand cream or petroleum jelly, wear cotton gloves overnight for deep repair.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Use a humidifier indoors to balance air moisture and prevent your skin from drying out.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: