Dry Fasting: Pros And Cons
What is dry fasting?
Dry fasting or absolute fasting is one which restricts intake of both food and liquid. Water, tea and coffee all need to be avoided if you are dry fasting.
Intermittent fasting
Dry fasting can be done with intermittent fasting. It involves periods of fasting and eating. The fasting phase lasts for 12, 14 or 16 hours in a day.
Dry fasting
It has been found to be effective for weight loss and slower ageing. However, it puts you at risk of dehydration, headaches and several other side effects.
Weight loss
A 2013 study found that intermittent dry fasting can lead to short-term weight loss and lower your BMI. More research is needed to testify its long-term effects.
Immunity
Limiting your calorie intake can reduce inflammation, which can help in boosting immunity. This link between dry fasting & improved immunity needs more research.
Skin benefits
Dry fasting is an effective way to detox your body and skin. Short-term benefits of calorie restriction include slowing down of ageing.
Side effects
Not drinking water can lead to side effects like persistent hunger, tiredness, irritability, headaches, lack of focus and reduced urination.
Complications
Continued or repeated dry fasting can cause dehydration, urinary and kidney problems, fainting and disordered eating.
