Dry Fasting: Pros And Cons


What is dry fasting?

Dry fasting or absolute fasting is one which restricts intake of both food and liquid. Water, tea and coffee all need to be avoided if you are dry fasting.

Intermittent fasting

Dry fasting can be done with intermittent fasting. It involves periods of fasting and eating. The fasting phase lasts for 12, 14 or 16 hours in a day. 

Dry fasting

It has been found to be effective for weight loss and slower ageing. However, it puts you at risk of dehydration, headaches and several other side effects. 

Weight loss

A 2013 study found that intermittent dry fasting can lead to short-term weight loss and lower your BMI. More research is needed to testify its long-term effects.

Immunity

Limiting your calorie intake can reduce inflammation, which can help in boosting immunity. This link between dry fasting & improved immunity needs more research.

Skin benefits

Dry fasting is an effective way to detox your body and skin. Short-term benefits of calorie restriction include slowing down of ageing. 

Side effects

Not drinking water can lead to side effects like persistent hunger, tiredness, irritability, headaches, lack of focus and reduced urination. 

Complications

Continued or repeated dry fasting can cause dehydration, urinary and kidney problems, fainting and disordered eating.

