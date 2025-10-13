Drinks To Soothe Sore Throat

Image Credit: Unsplash
Warm, soothing drinks can help ease throat irritation by keeping it moist, reducing inflammation, and sometimes even fighting bacteria. Certain herbal teas, warm liquids, and natural remedies can coat the throat, bring comfort, and speed up recovery alongside rest and hydration.
Honey coats the throat and has mild antibacterial properties. Sipping it in warm water can calm irritation and reduce coughing.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory compounds that ease pain and swelling. A warm cup also boosts circulation and immunity.
Curcumin in turmeric fights inflammation and infection. Warm milk soothes the throat while turmeric speeds healing.
Chamomile relaxes throat muscles and reduces irritation. Its mild antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects promote relief.
Though not exactly a “drink,” sipping or gargling salt water reduces swelling and flushes out irritants. It's a tried-and-tested home remedy.
Traditionally used in Ayurveda, mulethi tea helps reduce throat pain and inflammation. Its natural sweetness also eases discomfort.
Menthol in peppermint acts as a mild decongestant and numbs sore throats. It can also ease coughing and freshen breath.
