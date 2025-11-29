Dos And Don'ts To Oiling Hair

Hair oiling is an age-old Indian ritual but doing it the wrong way can leave your scalp greasy, irritated, or even lead to breakage. A few smart dos and don'ts can help you get all the nourishment without the side effects.

Do warm the oil slightly

Lukewarm oil absorbs better and boosts scalp circulation. But avoid super oil oil.

Don't apply scorching hot oils high heat can damage follicles and irritate the scalp.

Do massage gently as light circular motions help stimulate roots without pulling hair.

Don't rub aggressively as harsh rubbing can cause breakage and weaken strands.

Do oil your scalp and lengths as roots need nourishment, but ends need moisture too.

Don't leave oil overnight if you have dandruff as extended oiling can worsen fungal growth.

Do use a mild shampoo to wash off as a gentle cleanse removes oil without stripping moisture.

