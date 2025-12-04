Dos And Don'ts Of Morning Coffee

Image Credit: Unsplash
Your morning coffee can be either a healthy ritual or an energy-draining habit, what matters is how and when you drink it. Making the right choices on the way you consume and when can make all the difference.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Do wait 60–90 minutes after waking so your cortisol levels settle before that first cup.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Don't drink coffee on an empty stomach as it may trigger acidity and jitters.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Do pair coffee with a protein-rich breakfast to keep blood sugar stable.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Don't overload it with sugar or flavoured syrups that spike calories and crash energy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Do stay hydrated by drinking water before your first sip of coffee.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Don't exceed 2–3 cups a day to avoid dependency, anxiety, or poor sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Do choose freshly ground or good-quality coffee beans for better flavour and fewer additives.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Don't drink coffee right before a workout if you're sensitive to acidity or heart rate spikes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: