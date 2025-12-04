Dos And Don'ts Of Morning Coffee

Image Credit: Unsplash


Your morning coffee can be either a healthy ritual or an energy-draining habit, what matters is how and when you drink it. Making the right choices on the way you consume and when can make all the difference. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Do wait it out

Do wait 60–90 minutes after waking so your cortisol levels settle before that first cup.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Don't have empty stomach

Don't drink coffee on an empty stomach as it may trigger acidity and jitters.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Do have protein with it

Do pair coffee with a protein-rich breakfast to keep blood sugar stable.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Don't overdo sugar

Don't overload it with sugar or flavoured syrups that spike calories and crash energy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Do have water

Do stay hydrated by drinking water before your first sip of coffee.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Don't over consume 

Don't exceed 2–3 cups a day to avoid dependency, anxiety, or poor sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Do have good quality 

Do choose freshly ground or good-quality coffee beans for better flavour and fewer additives.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Don't have before exercise

Don't drink coffee right before a workout if you're sensitive to acidity or heart rate spikes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com