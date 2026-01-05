Dos And Don'ts Of Losing Weight During Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Losing weight during winter can feel tougher because cold weather slows activity levels, increases cravings for comfort foods, and often disrupts routine, but smart seasonal habits can help stay on track without compromising health.
Do prioritise warm, protein-rich meals to support metabolism and prevent excessive hunger in cold weather.
Don't skip meals to cut calories, as it can slow metabolism and trigger overeating later.
Do stay physically active indoors with strength training or yoga when outdoor workouts feel difficult.
Don't rely on sugary winter treats for warmth, as they spike blood sugar and add empty calories.
Do hydrate adequately, since thirst signals often get mistaken for hunger in winter.
Don't ignore sleep quality, as poor sleep can increase appetite-regulating hormone imbalance.
Do include seasonal vegetables and soups, which provide fibre and fullness with fewer calories.
