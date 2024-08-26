Does Music Have Healing Properties?

Image Credit: Unsplash
Music has long been recognised for its ability to influence emotions, but did you know it can also have healing properties? Research suggests that music therapy can aid in physical, emotional, and mental healing, making it a valuable tool in healthcare settings.
Listening to calming music can lower cortisol levels, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.
Music therapy can help manage pain by distracting the mind and releasing endorphins.
Upbeat music can boost serotonin levels, enhancing mood and overall well-being.
Music can improve focus, memory, and cognitive abilities, particularly in patients with dementia.
Music therapy allows individuals to express emotions and process trauma.
Soft, slow-tempo music can help relax the body and mind, aiding in better sleep.
Rhythmic music can support motor skills and coordination during physical therapy.
