Diwali: Teas To Curb Indigestion

Indigestion is quite common around Diwali due to the festive meals. Sipping on certain teas can soothe the stomach, reduce bloating, and improve digestion. Herbal teas are a simple, natural fix for post-feast discomfort.

Ginger tea

Ginger boosts digestive enzymes and eases bloating. A warm cup after meals can reduce heaviness.

Peppermint tea

Known for calming the stomach, peppermint helps relieve gas and cramps. It also freshens the palate.

Fennel tea 

Fennel seeds (saunf) relax digestive muscles. This tea reduces acidity and post-meal bloating.

Green tea

Rich in antioxidants, green tea supports fat digestion. It also refreshes the system after oily foods.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile soothes the stomach and reduces indigestion-related stress. It may also improve sleep quality.

Cumin tea 

Cumin also called jeera aids digestion and reduces gas. A warm cup post-Diwali dinner can calm acidity.

Licorice tea 

Licorice (Mulethi) protects the stomach lining. It can ease acidity and soothe heartburn naturally.

