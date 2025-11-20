Dinner Tips For Winter

Winter evenings naturally make us crave warmer, heavier meals and while that's comforting, it can also lead to sluggish digestion, weight gain, or disturbed sleep if we're not mindful. A few smart tweaks to your dinner routine can benefit you through the chilly months.

Choose warm, cooked meals

Opt for soups, khichdi, dal–rice, or lightly spiced sabzis instead of cold salads to support digestion in cold weather.

Add seasonal vegetables

Include winter produce like carrots, spinach, methi, beetroot, radish, or cauliflower for vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Include protein

Add paneer, lentils, eggs, tofu, or lean meats to keep you full longer and support immunity.

Use warming spices

Ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, jeera, and ajwain naturally boost warmth and digestion.

Avoid heavy, oily dinners

Rich curries, deep-fried items, and very creamy dishes can cause bloating at night.

Eat 2–3 hours before bed

An early dinner helps better digestion and improves sleep quality.

Keep portion sizes
moderate

Cold weather can tempt you to overeat, stick to balanced portions to avoid lethargy.

