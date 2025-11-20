Dinner Tips For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter evenings naturally make us crave warmer, heavier meals and while that's comforting, it can also lead to sluggish digestion, weight gain, or disturbed sleep if we're not mindful. A few smart tweaks to your dinner routine can benefit you through the chilly months.
Opt for soups, khichdi, dal–rice, or lightly spiced sabzis instead of cold salads to support digestion in cold weather.
Include winter produce like carrots, spinach, methi, beetroot, radish, or cauliflower for vitamins, minerals, and fibre.
Add paneer, lentils, eggs, tofu, or lean meats to keep you full longer and support immunity.
Ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, jeera, and ajwain naturally boost warmth and digestion.
Rich curries, deep-fried items, and very creamy dishes can cause bloating at night.
An early dinner helps better digestion and improves sleep quality.
Cold weather can tempt you to overeat, stick to balanced portions to avoid lethargy.
