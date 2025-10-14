Dinner Hacks For Weight Loss

Image Credit: Unsplash
What you eat for dinner can directly impact your weight loss journey. Late-night overeating, heavy carbs, or fried meals may slow metabolism and lead to fat storage. Smart dinner hacks, however, can keep you full, light, and aligned with your health goals.
Fill half your plate with fibre-rich vegetables to cut calories naturally and boost satiety. This trick reduces overeating.
Foxtail or ragi rotis are lower in carbs and richer in fibre, helping control blood sugar and appetite.
Include dal, paneer, tofu, or lean chicken to stay full longer and prevent late-night snacking.
Oil-loaded curries increase calorie load. Opt for grilled, sautéed, or lightly spiced versions instead.
Starting with a light soup reduces hunger, lowers total calorie intake, and aids digestion.
Eating while watching TV often leads to overeating. Focusing on food helps you feel satisfied sooner.
A cup of chamomile or green tea post-dinner calms cravings, supports digestion, and promotes better sleep.
