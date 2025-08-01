Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Lost 16 Kg In 45 Days

Image Credits: Instagram
Dilip Joshi, popular for his iconic role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah lost 16 kg in just 45 days.
The 57-year-old actor revealed that he followed a simple, disciplined routine (no fad diet, no heavy exercise) to achieve his impressive transformation.
In an interview with Mashable India, Dilip said that he used run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel), and go back.
He also added that he would jog on his way back home which helped him lose 16 kgs in one and a half months.
Running can help you weight loss, especially belly fat. It helps you burn more calories than most exercises.
Running may help you lose weight by suppressing the production of hunger hormones and triggering satiety hormones in the body.
Running also engages multiple muscle groups that help tone the body.
