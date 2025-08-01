Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Lost 16 Kg In 45 Days


Image Credits: Instagram


Dilip Joshi, popular for his iconic role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah lost 16 kg in just 45 days.

Image Credits: Instagram


The 57-year-old actor revealed that he followed a simple, disciplined routine (no fad diet, no heavy exercise) to achieve his impressive transformation.

Image Credits: Instagram


In an interview with Mashable India, Dilip said that he used run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel), and go back.

Image Credits: Instagram


He also added that he would jog on his way back home which helped him lose 16 kgs in one and a half months.

Image Credits: Instagram

Running for weight loss


Image Credits: Pexels


Running can help you weight loss, especially belly fat. It helps you burn more calories than most exercises.

Image Credits: Instagram


Running may help you lose weight by suppressing the production of hunger hormones and triggering satiety hormones in the body.

Image Credits: Instagram


Running also engages multiple muscle groups that help tone the body.

Image Credits: Instagram

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here