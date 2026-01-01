Digital Detox Hacks For A Fresh Start In 2026

Image Credit: Unsplash
Digital detox has become necessary as people's brains are being sent into overdrive mode with increased digital device usage.
Taking periodic breaks from social media can improve overall well-being and personal growth.
Dedicate at least one hour before bed to unwind without any screen presence.
People need to be mindful of their tech usage to maintain sanity and schedule brief tech-free breaks during the day.
The random act of doom-scrolling should be replaced with mindful activities to give the brain a break.
Studies suggest that brain health improves when people spend enough time in nature.
Replace looking at the screen while eating with meaningful conversation with others or with your own thoughts in silence.
Boundaries are healthy and help in keeping a balance between work and daily life.
This process involves taking long breaks from digital screens to rewire the brain's neural pathways.
