Dietary Myths That Stop Weight Loss


There are numerous dietary myths that are involved when it comes to effective weight loss.

Studies indicate that skipping meals can slow metabolism and increase the chances of binge eating.

​Skipping Meals

A low-carb diet can aid in short-term weight loss, but a diet around whole grains can enhance long-term metabolic health.

Carbs Are Harmful

The reduction of fats in foods is often supplemented with sugars that harm weight loss efforts.

Low-Fat Foods Are Healthy

No studies confirm that detox diets can actually be effective or beneficial for weight loss.

Detox Diets Eliminate Toxins

Research confirms that overall caloric intake matters, which should be determined based on physical activity and overall lifestyle.

Late-Night Eating Leads To Weight Gain

An excess amount of protein can lead to kidney strain and worsen its function.

​High-Protein Diet Doesn't Have Risks

Nutrient-dense foods make people feel full, while eating empty calories can leave weight loss measures in vain. 

All Calories Are Equal

