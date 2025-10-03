Diet Tips To Stay On Track During Festivals 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Festive seasons in India are filled with irresistible sweets, fried snacks and family feasts. This makes it hard to resist overindulgence. The cultural importance of food, combined with constant social gatherings, often throws healthy eating habits off track. These tips will help you stay on track with your diet as festivities begin.
Instead of avoiding festive foods, take small servings to enjoy the taste without overeating. This helps you satisfy cravings without piling on calories.
Have a light, healthy snack like fruits or nuts before heading to gatherings. This prevents bingeing on sweets and fried items out of hunger.
Opt for roasted, baked, or steamed foods instead of fried ones. Pick sweets made with jaggery, dry fruits, or low-fat milk.
Skipping meals to “save calories” can backfire, making you hungrier and more likely to overeat later. Stick to regular, balanced meals.
Savour every bite instead of rushing through. Eating slowly helps you recognise fullness signals on time.
Include light exercise, yoga, or even festive dancing. It helps balance extra calorie intake while keeping energy levels up.
Politely decline second servings when you're full. Learning to say no can save you from unnecessary indulgence.
