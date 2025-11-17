Diet Tips For Brides To Be

Image Credit: Unsplash
The right diet can boost skin health, energy levels and overall radiance before the wedding. Nutritious foods support collagen, hydration and gut balance, key factors for glowing skin. Consistency matters, so starting early helps the glow show on the big day.
Bright produce like berries, carrots, spinach and papaya are rich in antioxidants.
Foods like nuts, seeds, avocados and olive oil support soft, nourished skin. Omega-3 fats reduce inflammation and dryness.
Protein-rich foods like eggs, paneer, lentils and Greek yoghurt help collagen production. It also stabilises energy levels during hectic wedding prep.
High sugar triggers inflammation and breakouts. Cutting back helps clear acne and reduce puffiness.
Curd, buttermilk, fibre-rich veggies and fermented foods help balance your gut.
Low levels can cause fatigue, pale skin and dark under-eyes. Add spinach, beetroot, dates, eggs or fortified foods to your meals.
Water helps flush toxins and keeps your skin hydrated. Even slight dehydration can make skin look dull.
