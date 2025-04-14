Diet Plan For Vitamin Deficiencies

Image Credit: Unsplash
Vitamin deficiencies can cause fatigue, weak immunity, skin issues, and more. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet can help correct these deficiencies naturally and improve overall health.
Boosts immunity and skin health. Include oranges, amla, and lemons in your daily diet for vitamin C.
Supports bone health. Great natural sources of vitamin D for when sunlight is limited.
Spinach and kale improve blood clotting and strengthen bones with vitamin K.
Vitamin B12, found in milk, cheese, and curd, essential for nerve function and red blood cells.
Almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts help improve skin and protect cells from damage with vitamin E.
Support vision and immunity. Rich in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A.
Vitamin B6 help in brain development and mood regulation. Also aid in haemoglobin production.
For chronic deficiencies, supplements prescribed by health professionals may be necessary.
