Diet Plan For Vitamin Deficiencies

Introduction

Vitamin deficiencies can cause fatigue, weak immunity, skin issues, and more. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet can help correct these deficiencies naturally and improve overall health.

Eat Citrus Fruits

Boosts immunity and skin health. Include oranges, amla, and lemons in your daily diet  for vitamin C.

Add Eggs/ Mushrooms 

Supports bone health. Great natural sources of vitamin D for when sunlight is limited.

Eat Leafy Greens

Spinach and kale improve blood clotting and strengthen bones with vitamin K.

Include Dairy

Vitamin B12, found in milk, cheese, and curd, essential for nerve function and red blood cells.

Nuts/ Seeds

Almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts help improve skin and protect cells from damage with vitamin E.

Carrots/ Pumpkin

Support vision and immunity. Rich in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A.

Bananas/ Legumes

Vitamin B6 help in brain development and mood regulation. Also aid in haemoglobin production.

Consider Supplements

For chronic deficiencies, supplements prescribed by health professionals may be necessary.

