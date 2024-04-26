Diet Hacks For People With Diabetes

Introduction

Dietary changes can significantly impact diabetes management by helping to regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes. Here's how dietary changes can benefit individuals with diabetes.

Monitor carb intake

Carbohydrates directly affect blood sugar levels, so it's crucial for people with diabetes to monitor their carbohydrate intake.

Focus on fibre

Fibre not only helps regulate blood sugar levels but also promotes satiety and aids in digestion. Incorporate plenty of fibre-rich foods into your diet. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre per day.

Choose healthy fats

Healthy fats can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of heart disease, which is common among individuals with diabetes. 

Mindful portion control

Controlling portion sizes can help regulate calorie intake and prevent blood sugar spikes. Use visual cues to help you estimate portion sizes, and avoid high-carbohydrate foods.

Prioritise protein

Protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels and promotes feelings of fullness, making it an important component of a diabetes-friendly diet. Choose lean sources of protein and low-fat dairy products.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is essential for overall health and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

Plan balanced meals

Planning well-balanced meals that include a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats can help keep blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. 

