Diet For Healthy Aging

Image Credit: Unsplash
A balanced diet is key to aging gracefully. Here are the best foods to keep you healthy and youthful as you age.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Spinach, kale, and lettuce are rich in vitamins and minerals that promote longevity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Packed with antioxidants, they fight aging by reducing cell damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Walnuts, almonds, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats for brain and heart health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Salmon and tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support brain function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide fibre and help maintain steady blood sugar levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Calcium-rich foods like milk, curd, and tofu support bone strength.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Green tea and chamomile tea contain antioxidants that promote relaxation and longevity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cucumber, watermelon, and oranges keep the body hydrated and skin youthful.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: