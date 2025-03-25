Diet For Healthy Aging

Introduction

A balanced diet is key to aging gracefully. Here are the best foods to keep you healthy and youthful as you age.

Leafy Greens

Spinach, kale, and lettuce are rich in vitamins and minerals that promote longevity.

Berries

Packed with antioxidants, they fight aging by reducing cell damage.

Nuts/ Seeds

Walnuts, almonds, and flaxseeds provide healthy fats for brain and heart health.

Fatty Fish

Salmon and tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support brain function.

Whole Grains

Brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide fibre and help maintain steady blood sugar levels.

Plant-Based Foods

Calcium-rich foods like milk, curd, and tofu support bone strength.

Herbal Teas

Green tea and chamomile tea contain antioxidants that promote relaxation and longevity.

Water-Rich Foods

Cucumber, watermelon, and oranges keep the body hydrated and skin youthful.

