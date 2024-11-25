Did You Know What Your Nails Reveal About Your Health?

Introduction

Your nails are more than just aesthetic—they can hint at underlying health issues.

Brittle Nails

May indicate iron deficiency or dehydration.

Yellowing Nails

Could point to fungal infections or respiratory issues.

White Spots

Often due to zinc or calcium deficiency.

Ridges

Vertical lines may be normal; horizontal ones could signal illness.

Pale Nails

Can suggest anaemia or poor blood circulation.

Blue Tinge

May indicate low oxygen levels or lung problems.

Clubbing

Curved nails may point to heart or lung conditions.

