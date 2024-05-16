Know The Health Benefits Of Swimming

Image Credit: Unsplash
This favourite summertime activity is good for the heart, muscle and helps burn good amount of calories.
Swimming is a great workout because you need to move your whole body against the resistance of the water.
Swimming is a non-impact sport hence does not put much pressure on the lower back and knees. So for people with injury or back issues, this is an ideal form of physical activity.
This sport keeps your heart rate up and helps build endurance and muscle strength.
It not only helps maintain a healthy weight but also tones muscles and builds flexibility.
The humid environment of is beneficial for people with asthma and the breathing techniques involved in swimming help expand your lung capacity..
Swimming is an activity that can be performed in all three trimesters with beneficiary rewards for both Mothr and child.
Research has shown that swimming is potentially powerful in helping relieve stress quickly.
Swimming may have the power to help you sleep better at night.
